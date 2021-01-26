scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Republic Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi’s paghdi has a special Jamnagar connection

Modi has always displayed a penchant for headgears. Last year on Republic Day, he had sported a saffron 'bandhej' headgear with a tail

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 26, 2021 11:40:22 am
pm modi headgearCheck out the pictures here. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today, and as per customs, the Tricolour was unfurled at Delhi’s Rajpath. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries including vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

As soon as the celebrations in New Delhi started, one of the first things that caught our eyes was the headgear the Prime Minister opted for. PM Modi was seen in a white kurta-pajama which was teamed with a grey waistcoat and a fawn-coloured shawl. But it was his bright turban that stole the show. According to various reports, the paghdi is from Jamnagar, and is the first such paghdi to be gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

ALSO READ |Republic Day 2021 Speech Ideas: Inspiring quotes by leaders

Modi has always displayed a penchant for headgears. Last year on Republic Day, he had sported a saffron ‘bandhej’ headgear with a tail paired with a kurta-pajama and jacket.

Similarly on Independence Day last year, he was seen in an orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail.

PM Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. (Source: Reuters)
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, museum tour, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum artifacts, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum history, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum information
Express Wanderlust: A pictorial tour of Pune’s Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement