Republic Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi’s paghdi has a special Jamnagar connection

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today, and as per customs, the Tricolour was unfurled at Delhi’s Rajpath. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries including vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

As soon as the celebrations in New Delhi started, one of the first things that caught our eyes was the headgear the Prime Minister opted for. PM Modi was seen in a white kurta-pajama which was teamed with a grey waistcoat and a fawn-coloured shawl. But it was his bright turban that stole the show. According to various reports, the paghdi is from Jamnagar, and is the first such paghdi to be gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Rajpath for the #RepublicDay parade and celebrations. pic.twitter.com/1Jt4TZpV03 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#RepublicDay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial at the India Gate Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Navy Staff also present pic.twitter.com/99Fp8ZCPXX — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#RepublicDay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate pic.twitter.com/mDX47YYVfr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Modi has always displayed a penchant for headgears. Last year on Republic Day, he had sported a saffron ‘bandhej’ headgear with a tail paired with a kurta-pajama and jacket.

Similarly on Independence Day last year, he was seen in an orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail.