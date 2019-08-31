Princess Diaries: Remembering Diana on her 22nd death anniversary

Princess Diana — born Diana Frances Spencer — was an international icon who continues to be remembered, admired and celebrated 22 years after her death. Often called the “people’s princess”, she was born into British nobility and spent her life in the service of people.

Even today, celebrities worldwide strive to emulate her and pay their fitting tribute. American model Hailey Rhode Bieber, for example, shared this picture on her Instagram account as part of a Vogue photoshoot, recreating one of Princess Diana’s most-iconic looks.

“new story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch…all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy. (sic)” read the caption.

To say the erstwhile Princess of Wales influenced fashion would be a huge understatement. Every outfit of hers was said to have communicated her personality. For her charitable ventures especially, she would choose outfits that would draw attention to what she was doing, which subsequently, would draw attention to the cause.

It can be said that the late princess used fashion as a tool to inspire and empower young women across the world.

Celebs have, over the years, channelled Princess Diana — her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle included! On numerous occasions and charitable outings, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have given a subtle nod to Diana’s everlasting sense of style.

Diana was extremely unconventional and carved her own path — always setting fashion trends and having fun while at it.

On this day, 22 years ago, she died in a car crash while trying to flee the paparazzi. Her enduring popularity was a phenomenon in itself, a legacy that continues till date.

