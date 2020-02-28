Follow Us:
Friday, February 28, 2020
Rekha in a sari is sheer elegance; check it out here

What do you think about her look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 28, 2020 2:10:40 pm
rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express The actor’s sense of style is timeless. (Photo: APH Images)

From her statement silk saris to equally gorgeous kurtis, Rekha’s preference for ethnic wear is no secret. Over the years, this love affair has only enhanced, making her ethnic game stronger with each look. So neither is it surprising to spot the actor in saris, nor is the fact that she wowed us yet again when she was spotted at the premiere of Guns of Banaras.

Wondering what she wore this time? Scroll down to know more.

rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express The actor redefines classic. (Photo: APH Images)

The Silsila actor stepped out in a white sari with a thick golden border that looked much like Kerela’s kasavu sari. She teamed it with a full-sleeved white blouse featuring golden booti work. Paired with matching jewellery, and her classic makeup look comprising sleek winged eyeliner, sindoor and bold red lips, she looked lovely.

rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express The look was brought together with her classic makeup. (Photo: APH Images)

The accessorised her outfit with a white coloured clutch bag that also featured intricate embroidery work. She wore a stack of bangles in copper colour to complete the look. Take a closer look:

rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express She looked stunning in this sari. (Photo: APH Images)

Prior to this, the Umrao Jaan actor was spotted in a bright outfit, and looked equally stunning. Rekha ditched her usual sari look and opted for a bright pink Banarasi lehenga set for a wedding ceremony. She styled the outfit with jewellery, which included a heavy mirror work necklace along with jhumkis and a maang tikka. Take a look below.

rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express The bright ensemble had floral motifs. (Photo: APH Images)

The look was completed with heavy eye makeup and red ombre lips, while the golden potli added the finishing touches.

rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express Rekha is sure to turn heads every time she steps out. (Photo: APH Images)

Here are all the other times, she left us spellbound with her fashion choices. Take a look.

Rekha looked breathtakingly beautiful in a golden and grey sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express Rekha accessorised the golden sari with a three-layered neckpiece comprising polki and kundan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rekha looked like a vision in a white sari at the Filmfare Glamour Style award ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha wore a white chikankari suit as she stepped out to cast her vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai. (Source: Express Archive) rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express Not just ethnic, Rekha also knows how to make a statement in western outfits. Here she is seen in black trousers paired with a white top and long white jacket. (Source: Express Archive) rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express Rekha loves white, and we admire how she pulls off the colour with so much ease. (Source: Express Archive) rekha, rekha latest photos, rekha sari, sari designs 2020, sari ideas 2020, bollywood style sari, rekha actor, rekha amitabh bachchan, indian express Rekha looks like she had not aged a day. (Source: APH Image)

Which is your favourite look?

