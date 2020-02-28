Rekha in a sari is sheer elegance; check it out here

From her statement silk saris to equally gorgeous kurtis, Rekha’s preference for ethnic wear is no secret. Over the years, this love affair has only enhanced, making her ethnic game stronger with each look. So neither is it surprising to spot the actor in saris, nor is the fact that she wowed us yet again when she was spotted at the premiere of Guns of Banaras.
Wondering what she wore this time? Scroll down to know more.
The Silsila actor stepped out in a white sari with a thick golden border that looked much like Kerela’s kasavu sari. She teamed it with a full-sleeved white blouse featuring golden booti work. Paired with matching jewellery, and her classic makeup look comprising sleek winged eyeliner, sindoor and bold red lips, she looked lovely.
The accessorised her outfit with a white coloured clutch bag that also featured intricate embroidery work. She wore a stack of bangles in copper colour to complete the look. Take a closer look:
Prior to this, the Umrao Jaan actor was spotted in a bright outfit, and looked equally stunning. Rekha ditched her usual sari look and opted for a bright pink Banarasi lehenga set for a wedding ceremony. She styled the outfit with jewellery, which included a heavy mirror work necklace along with jhumkis and a maang tikka. Take a look below.
The look was completed with heavy eye makeup and red ombre lips, while the golden potli added the finishing touches.
Here are all the other times, she left us spellbound with her fashion choices. Take a look.
Which is your favourite look?
