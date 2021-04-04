Rekha looks stunning in a golden Kanjivaram sari as she gives Neha Kakkar ‘shaadi ka shagun’

Singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet on October 24, 2020. But the gifts are still coming. Kakkar, who is one of the hosts in the current edition of Indian Idol was given “Shadi Ka Shagun” by veteran actor Rekha. The latter was a guest in a recent episode of the show. Kakkar took to Instagram to share the heartwarming gesture along with accompanying pictures.

The gift was a gorgeous pink Kanjivaram sari as seen in the photos. Rekha, on the other hand, looked stunning as always in a maroon and golden Kanjivaram. The veteran actor completed the look in her own trademark way: maang-tika, statement neckpiece, bright red lipstick and impeccable make-up. Her hair was tied in a bun adorned with flowers.

Sharing the pictures, the singer wrote, “Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me “ #NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun” but because of How She Is!!!! And When I saw her DANCING…. Must say I’ve never seen anything like that Ever in my life!!!! Also I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I’m Your Fan Forever Now!!!!”

“PS Do Not Miss The Letter in the pictures!” she added. The letter consisted of good wishes for a fulfilling married life.

Rekha also performed at the show. Here are the videos shared.

