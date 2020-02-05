Rekha stuns in a blingy kanjeevaram sari at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception

What do you think about the actor’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla) What do you think about the actor’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha and her kanjeevaram saris have become a constant at red carpet events and wedding ceremonies. Over the years, the Umrao Jaan actor has shown fashion enthusiasts how to ace the sari look effortlessly. Last night at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception, the actor, to no one’s surprise, made a grand entrance in a bright golden kanjeevram sari in a light pink border.

It was not just her heavy sari that stood out; Rekha accessorised the already bright sari with a three-layered neckpiece comprising polki and kundans. She also wore a mangtikka and went for her signature middle-parted mogra flower bun, red lips and dramatic eyelashes.

Earlier this month, the veteran actor was seen in her quintessential golden kanjeevaram sari which was paired with a full sleeved intricately self-embroidered golden blouse. The look was accessorised with statement earrings, a matching potli, and bright red lipstick.

Rekha at Chhapaak screening. (Source: APH Image) Rekha at Chhapaak screening. (Source: APH Image)

Cream and gold might be her favourites, but there have been quite a few times when she showed us how to ace a brightly-coloured sari with equal grace.

Earlier this year, at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, she was seen in a deep green and golden sari. She styled it with a matching three-quarter sleeve blouse and a stack of bangles. Bold red lips with side-parted hairdo completed her look well.

Rekha in a green sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rekha in a green sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rekha in an orange sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rekha in an orange sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen looking lovely in an orange sari styled with a golden blouse. She accessorised her outfit with heavy gold jewellery and a potli bag. Her signature red lips with well-defined eyes and side-parted hairdo accentuated her look.

