Every time Rekha made us fall in love with saris; see pics

Even at 66, Rekha’s beauty and elegance know no bounds, and continues to leave us awestruck each time she appears before paparazzi. And when it comes to her sense of fashion, one cannot but talk about her numerous gorgeous looks in saris. On the diva’s birthday, let us take you through some of her past looks in saris.
Rekha’s love for Kanjeevaram saris is not unknown, and each time she donned it, we could not take our eyes off her. Most recently, the Umrao Jaan actor was seen in a bright golden Kanjeevaram sari with a full-sleeve blouse, teamed with heavy jewellery, at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception.
The fashionista is perhaps among the few celebrities who perfectly pull off the bling. And golden and cream seem to be her favourite colours. Take a look at her gorgeous golden Kanjeevaram sari and intricately embroidered blouse, paired with statement earrings and a matching potli that she wore at Chhhapaak screening.
Rekha clearly knows how to strike a perfect balance between being classy and ostentatious. Earlier this year, she stunned us when she attended Javed Akhtar’s birthday party in a bright green sari and matching full-sleeve blouse.
In every look, Rekha exudes charm, a perfect example of which is her look in a white and golden Kasavu sari, matched with a full-sleeve white blouse with golden booti work, which she wore to the premiere of Guns of Banaras.
On another occasion, she was seen in a gorgeous grey and golden sari, paired with three-quarter golden blouse, and heavy earrings and bangles.
Read| How Rekha aces the all-white look every time
What do you think of these looks?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.