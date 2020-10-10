Every time Rekha made us fall in love with saris; see pics

Rekha's glamorous sari looks are goals. (Source: APH images, Varinder Chawla)

Even at 66, Rekha’s beauty and elegance know no bounds, and continues to leave us awestruck each time she appears before paparazzi. And when it comes to her sense of fashion, one cannot but talk about her numerous gorgeous looks in saris. On the diva’s birthday, let us take you through some of her past looks in saris.

Rekha’s love for Kanjeevaram saris is not unknown, and each time she donned it, we could not take our eyes off her. Most recently, the Umrao Jaan actor was seen in a bright golden Kanjeevaram sari with a full-sleeve blouse, teamed with heavy jewellery, at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception.

Rekha at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The fashionista is perhaps among the few celebrities who perfectly pull off the bling. And golden and cream seem to be her favourite colours. Take a look at her gorgeous golden Kanjeevaram sari and intricately embroidered blouse, paired with statement earrings and a matching potli that she wore at Chhhapaak screening.

Rekha looked stunning at Chhapaak screening (Source: APH images) Rekha looked stunning at Chhapaak screening (Source: APH images)

Rekha clearly knows how to strike a perfect balance between being classy and ostentatious. Earlier this year, she stunned us when she attended Javed Akhtar’s birthday party in a bright green sari and matching full-sleeve blouse.

Rekha in a green sari at Javed Akhtar’ birthday bash (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha in a green sari at Javed Akhtar’ birthday bash (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In every look, Rekha exudes charm, a perfect example of which is her look in a white and golden Kasavu sari, matched with a full-sleeve white blouse with golden booti work, which she wore to the premiere of Guns of Banaras.

Rekha can pull off bling so perfectly! (Source: APH images) Rekha can pull off bling so perfectly! (Source: APH images)

On another occasion, she was seen in a gorgeous grey and golden sari, paired with three-quarter golden blouse, and heavy earrings and bangles.

Rekha at the screening of Tumhari Sulu (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha at the screening of Tumhari Sulu (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of these looks?

