Fashion flashback 2019: From red to pink carpet, here are the year’s biggest style moments

Here’s a glance at fashion’s biggest moments in 2019. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s a glance at fashion’s biggest moments in 2019. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

This year was high on fashion; it gave us tulle gowns and miniature bags among many other trends and style moments. It was also the year when numerous celebrity and runway looks set the Internet on fire, but many others also left us feeling a tad bit underwhelmed. But all’s well that ends well. Many unexpected trends from the 90s and early 2000s made a comeback, and we even saw some celebrities recreating their iconic looks. There were a lot of dad sneakers and plenty of cycling shorts, but the biggest style moments of the year were a lot less casual. From stunning haute couture gowns and red carpet glamour to runway showstoppers, the year gave us tons of looks that won’t be forgotten any time soon.

As the year draws to a close and we prepare to enter a new decade, we reflect on all the iconic moments that took the world of fashion (and well, social media) by storm. Take a look at how our favourite celebrities kept their fashion game strong in 2019.

Jennifer Lopez took the social media by storm when she walked at the Milan Fashion Week in the iconic Versace jungle dress that she wore at the 2000 Grammy. (Photo: AP) Jennifer Lopez took the social media by storm when she walked at the Milan Fashion Week in the iconic Versace jungle dress that she wore at the 2000 Grammy. (Photo: AP)

Gigi Hadid stepped out on the pink carpet in a white, silver and golden streaked catsuit, with a matching headpiece and coat adorned with feathers, all designed by Michael Kors at the Met Gala. (Photo: AP Newsroom) Gigi Hadid stepped out on the pink carpet in a white, silver and golden streaked catsuit, with a matching headpiece and coat adorned with feathers, all designed by Michael Kors at the Met Gala. (Photo: AP Newsroom)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of La Belle Epoque. (Photo: AP Newsroom)

Lady Gaga is no novice when it comes to making a statement as she was seen in an gloriously outrageous fuchsia pink cape gown with a 25-foot train at the Met Gala. (Photo: AP Newsroom) Lady Gaga is no novice when it comes to making a statement as she was seen in an gloriously outrageous fuchsia pink cape gown with a 25-foot train at the Met Gala. (Photo: AP Newsroom)

Kim Kardashian , showed up at the Met Gala wearing a nude, body-hugging sequin Mugler dress that made her waist nearly invisible. (Photo: AP Newsroom)

