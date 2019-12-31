Fashion flashback 2019: From red to pink carpet, here are the year’s biggest style moments

This year was high on fashion; it gave us tulle gowns and miniature bags among many other trends and style moments. It was also the year when numerous celebrity and runway looks set the Internet on fire, but many others also left us feeling a tad bit underwhelmed. But all’s well that ends well. Many unexpected trends from the 90s and early 2000s made a comeback, and we even saw some celebrities recreating their iconic looks. There were a lot of dad sneakers and plenty of cycling shorts, but the biggest style moments of the year were a lot less casual. From stunning haute couture gowns and red carpet glamour to runway showstoppers, the year gave us tons of looks that won’t be forgotten any time soon.
As the year draws to a close and we prepare to enter a new decade, we reflect on all the iconic moments that took the world of fashion (and well, social media) by storm. Take a look at how our favourite celebrities kept their fashion game strong in 2019.
ALSO READ | Trends 2019: Top fashion picks from Bollywood that ruled
ALSO READ | Not just Ranveer — Bollywood men’s bold, quirky fashion moments in 2019
ALSO READ| The biggest bag trends of 2019
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App