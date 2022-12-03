Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others spell sartorial magic at Red Sea Film Festival

The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival, held in Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia, has seen a bunch of Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra, among others, walking the red carpet. The second day of the festival, which honours emerging talents from Saudi Arabia and the rest of the global south, elevated the glamour quotient further with B-town stars making heads turn with their impeccable fashion picks.

Sonam Kapoor, who has been MIA from the red carpet for some time now, made a glamorous comeback in an opulent body-hugging glitzy red gown from Rami Kadi Maison de Couture. The full-length shimmery dress featured a floor-grazing dramatic cape worn over the shoulders. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, this look was accessorised with a multi-layered diamond neckpiece from Chopard, a sleek bun and peach makeup.

Priyanka Chopra, too, managed to grab the spotlight in this bright yellow gown by designer Nicolas Jebran, paired with a matching oversized cape jacket with a train. Leaving her hair open in her signature wavy style, the actor completed this stunning look with a front-open diamond choker featuring mustard stones from Bulgari, rings, a bracelet and a pair of dainty studs.

Bringing desi charm to the international film festival was Kareena Kapoor Khan who turned up in a heavily-embellished sheer olive green sari from Sabyasachi. It was teamed with a matching full-sleeved blouse which gave the ensemble a royal look. With her hair tied in a bun, she opted for a pair of huge stone-studded earrings to go with this look. Smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour completed Bebo‘s look.

Accompanying Kareena was actor-husband Saif Ali Khan who wore an off-white Tom Ford blazer over a sleek white shirt and a black bow tie. It was teamed with a pair of black pants, black shoes and a white rose pinned to his coat.

