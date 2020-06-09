Fashion flashback: Celebs love red saris; here’s proof

Saris look stunning, but red saris have a charm of their own. One of the most popular bridal colours, it stands out even with some sequin and embroidery work on it. Also, needless to say, red really does add a lot of drama even without being over the top. Don’t believe us? Here are some instances.
Jahnvi Kapoor
The actor looked stunning in this sheer sari from Manish Malhotra. The crustal detailing and the blouse it was paired with elevated the look.
Deepika Padukone in this Raw Mango sari is one of her most enduring looks. We like how it was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece.
She was also seen looking resplendent in a red sari from Sabyasachi. The red and golden combination never fails, and the actor looked ethereal.
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone in ‘The Sabyasachi Red’ Benares Revival Saree from our Heritage Collection. @deepikapadukone #Sabyasachi #TheWorldofSabyasachi #MakeinIndia #HeritageCollection #IndianDesigner #IndianCouture2017 #SabyasachiRed #RevivingBenaras #RambaghPalace #FalaknumaPalace Photo Courtesy : Nilaya by Asian Paints. @worldofnilaya @asianpaints
Alia Bhatt was seen in a Sabyasachi red sari. Styled by Ami Patel, it was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse.
View this post on Instagram
Alia Bhatt @aliaabhatt in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: @shnoy09 Styled by @stylebyami, @shnoy09 Makeup by @puneetbsaini Hair by @hairbypriyanka #Sabyasachi #AliaBhatt #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
View this post on Instagram
The Sabyasachi Red Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryarai at the Ganpati Festival in Lalbaugcha Raja. Wearing ‘The Sabyasachi Red’ Matka Saree from our Heritage Collection. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #MakeinIndia #HeritageCollection #AutumnWinterCouture2017 #IndianDesigner #IndianCouture2017 #SabyasachiRed Styled by @theanisha
In 2017, the actor was seen wearing ‘The Sabyasachi Red Matka Sari’ from his latest Heritage Collection for Ganpati festival. The look was kept simple but the actor looked stunning.
Anushka Sharma
The actor looked stunning in this red floral-printed Sabyasachi sari. We love the eye make-up.
For her Delhi reception, she was seen in a quintessential red Sabyasachi benarasi sari. The motifs, borders and the way the look was rounded out has been replicated many times ever since.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn’t be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver’s children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka! Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our ‘Kashmir Revival’ project. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi @tajdiplomaticenclave For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #Virushka #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The actor looked lovely in this red and gold Sabyasachi sari. It was paired with a heavily embellished blouse.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.