Fashion flashback: Celebs love red saris; here’s proof

Who do you think looked better? (Source: Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Source: Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Saris look stunning, but red saris have a charm of their own. One of the most popular bridal colours, it stands out even with some sequin and embroidery work on it. Also, needless to say, red really does add a lot of drama even without being over the top. Don’t believe us? Here are some instances.

Jahnvi Kapoor

The actor looked stunning in this sheer sari from Manish Malhotra. The crustal detailing and the blouse it was paired with elevated the look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in this Raw Mango sari is one of her most enduring looks. We like how it was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece.

She was also seen looking resplendent in a red sari from Sabyasachi. The red and golden combination never fails, and the actor looked ethereal.

Alia Bhatt was seen in a Sabyasachi red sari. Styled by Ami Patel, it was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In 2017, the actor was seen wearing ‘The Sabyasachi Red Matka Sari’ from his latest Heritage Collection for Ganpati festival. The look was kept simple but the actor looked stunning.

Anushka Sharma

The actor looked stunning in this red floral-printed Sabyasachi sari. We love the eye make-up.

For her Delhi reception, she was seen in a quintessential red Sabyasachi benarasi sari. The motifs, borders and the way the look was rounded out has been replicated many times ever since.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actor looked lovely in this red and gold Sabyasachi sari. It was paired with a heavily embellished blouse.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd