Red is the new black: Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani ace the shade

Looks like celebrities are obsessed with red. And why not, it is bright, bold and hence a great way to make a statement without putting in much effort.

As such, recently we spotted three B-Town divas painting the town red with their gorgeous looks.

Kriti Sanon, for instance, was seen in a red georgette asymmetric peplum kurta which was paired with palazzo pants and an embroidered belt. The ensemble from Mahima Mahajan looked lovely on her.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was elevated with a neat hairdo, statement earrings, and bright red lipstick.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, was seen in a bright red lehenga set from Prémya by Manishii. The ensemble was styled with a sheer dupatta and accessorised with statement earrings. The look was completed with filled-in eyebrows and pink lipshade. The smokey eyes worked really well with the look.

Kiara Advani, too, was seen in a similar outfit. The red lehenga from Geethika Kanumilli looked absolutely stunning from her. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was completed with a sleek hairdo.

Whose look do you like the most?

