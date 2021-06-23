scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Ray promotions: Harshvardhan Kapoor keeps it comfortable yet extremely stylish

A look at his Instagram is enough to highlight his fondness for sneakers, yes, but also for formal wear. Which is your favourite look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2021 8:00:14 pm
What do you think of his looks? (Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor/Instagram)

Harshvardhan Kapoor features among others in the upcoming Netflix anthology, Ray. And before it starts streaming, the actor has been busy promoting it, giving us a glimpse of his eclectic style. For instance, he can pull off floral-printed jeans as well as multi-hued outfits with oodles of panache.

If you trawl through his Instagram, you will notice his fondness for sneakers, yes, but also for formals. Take, for instance, the way he gives a nice spin to the formal blazer look by teaming it with a casual t-shirt and jeans. The unkempt hair adds loads to the look.

He seemed at equal ease while pulling off these patchwork pants teamed with a matching jacket. The combination really worked and how.

One must say, that floral printed jeans are a tough fashion proposition, but the actor did a great job in nailing them. He paired it with a white printed tee and a pair of sunglasses. This is straight from his wardrobe, as his caption says.

We dig this look — blazer paired with wide-bottom pants. The Mirzya actor completed it with a chic ponytail. We love it!

Here are some other looks.

What do you think?

