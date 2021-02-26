Raw Mango’s latest collection has the internet divided; find out why

When you see the pictures — if you have not seen them already — you would understand why the internet is absolutely divided on this. While some netizens have been intrigued by them, others have called Indian handwoven textile brand Raw Mango’s latest collection ‘horrifying’.

For their latest photoshoot for the Spring/Summer 2021 collection, the brand decided to introduce elements of spookiness. There is no doubt that it is compelling, but the collection, titled ‘Other’, has evoked some negative feelings, too, with netizens unable to understand what the brand has tried to convey with its ‘supernatural’ implication.

The caption for one of the posts reads:

“Supernatural as natural.

Surreal as real.

What lies between.

Alarms which protect.

Work with the given.

The Other, within.”

The brand states that the Spring/Summer 2021 “explores vivid responses in nature — acidic colours are set against arid land, calling to the other within us all”.

While one person commented saying this is “so out of the norm”, another explained the probable meaning, stating that “we were put in a formidable, inhospitable condition, an uncomfortable truth awaiting our moment of epiphany. Our eyes; the only credible and non-linear source of observation. There are traditions were stones are put on the eyes of the dead. Maybe, it denotes resurrection. Spring. (sic)”

Other people simply called it ‘scary’.

“why u made model looks like this with beautiful clothes? (sic),” one person wrote.

“This is the most horrible campaign I’ve ever come across….unfollowing just cause the pictures are disturbing….shocking in a bad way…. (sic),” another commented.

The brand, which usually promotes beautifully-crafted, colourful hand-embroidered pieces, went for a starkly different theme. While the dash of colour and the collection itself did not bother people, the eerie setting and the popped-out eyes disturbed many.

What is your take on this?

