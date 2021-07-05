Raveena Tandon rocks this ochre yellow cape set; see pics

Raveena Tandon looks dazzling in this outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

Whatever may be the occasion, Raveena Tandon manages to grab attention with her perfect style. Recently, she was seen rocking a gorgeous outfit by designer Bhumika Grover.

Looking beautiful as always, the actor was seen in an ochre yellow cape set with delicate mirror detailing. It would not be wrong to say that the look is perfect for an afternoon wedding event.

Take a look at the pictures below:

What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout) What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

Styled by Surina Kakkar, the look was completed with sharp kohl eyes, subtle makeup, glossy lipstick, and perfectly blow-dried hair.

The actress managed to look absolutely stunning. (Source: PR Handout) The actress managed to look absolutely stunning. (Source: PR Handout)

Raveena’s eclectic style and warm persona, make her seamlessly beautiful. The actor accessorised the outfit with silver earrings, a silver nose ring, two beautiful golden bangles along a matching ring.

What do you think of her latest look?