Raveena Tandon could have stayed away from this skirt blouse combo

Owing to designers and stylists, there has been a perceptible change in the way actors dress these days. Most take risks and more often not, it pays off. However, the flip side is, not all experiments work. Recently, Raveena Tandon was spotted in a twill silk skirt and blouse ensemble from the label Ahilaya.

The blouse, we feel, would have worked better with a skirt with a sharper cut, but it definitely did not team well with the one she wore it with. The look was rounded out with statement earrings and hair parted at the centre and tied in a sleek ponytail.

The actor is usually experimental with her fashion choices, and they do impress us. Earlier this year, she looked lovely in a striking red ruffle sari by designer Ridhima Bhasin. It was accessorised with silver earrings and a statement ring from Gehna Jewellers.

She is also spotted giving us some major fashion goals at the airport. One of our favourite airport looks of hers was in a black-coloured suit which she wore with embroidered juttis. The look was kept simple and understated and was rounded out with hair clipped up from the sides. Keeping the make-up minimal, the look was accessorised with jhumkis and a matching black bag.

It is always heartening to see the actors making some interesting fashion choices. But there are bad days too.

