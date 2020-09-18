scorecardresearch
Friday, September 18, 2020
Raveena Tandon keeps it elegant in this black outfit; see pics

The outfit is simple, yet high on glamour and elegance. What do you think?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 18, 2020 6:20:28 pm
What do you think about the actor's latest look? (Photo: bornaliicaldeira/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Whenever Raveena Tandon steps out, you can be sure of 2 things: that she will turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices, and also that she will give you major cues to take your style game many notches higher. And with the festive and wedding season around the corner, there’s no way we wouldn’t have shared the Mohra actor’s latest look with you.

Check out her pictures below:

READ| Raveena Tandon: My daughter is my digital guru

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira) on Sep 17, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, Raveena looked gorgeous a long, black kurti which was teamed with fitted pants in the same colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira) on Sep 17, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT

The kurti featured a straight cut and a front slit that added drama to the look. Not only that, but it also featured a buttoned-down bandhgala neckline and intricate embroidery on the waist and sleeves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Forever DIVA ! @officialraveenatandon in @samantchauhan . #RaveenaTandon #Stylefile

A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira) on Sep 17, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

While in the hair and beauty department the actor went for a low bun with side-parting along with kohl-rimmed eyes and deep pink lips, oxidised silver earrings with tassel-detailing and a statement ring completed the look.

