Raveena Tandon keeps it elegant in this black outfit; see pics

What do you think about the actor's latest look? (Photo: bornaliicaldeira/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Whenever Raveena Tandon steps out, you can be sure of 2 things: that she will turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices, and also that she will give you major cues to take your style game many notches higher. And with the festive and wedding season around the corner, there’s no way we wouldn’t have shared the Mohra actor’s latest look with you.

Check out her pictures below:

Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, Raveena looked gorgeous a long, black kurti which was teamed with fitted pants in the same colour.

The kurti featured a straight cut and a front slit that added drama to the look. Not only that, but it also featured a buttoned-down bandhgala neckline and intricate embroidery on the waist and sleeves.

While in the hair and beauty department the actor went for a low bun with side-parting along with kohl-rimmed eyes and deep pink lips, oxidised silver earrings with tassel-detailing and a statement ring completed the look.

