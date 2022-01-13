Raveena Tandon loves to wear bling; these looks are proof

Raveena Tandon and her era in Bollywood is unforgettable. Besides her excellent performances, Raveena, who is back, this time on the OTT screen with the thriller Aranyak, has also always grabbed eyeballs with her outfits. And all of them have one thing in common — some good old bling.

She recently shared her latest OOTD on Instagram, captioning the post “most of the days I wear my #desipride”, aptly summarising her love for traditional outfits. And whilst choosing them, along with stylist Surina Kakkar, Raveena likes to add some bling and shimmer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

As such, the actor looked stunning in this Karishma Khanduja salwar suit set with mirror embroidery on the yoke. She styled it with antique-looking silver jewellery and juttis. Her makeup with bold kohl-rimmed eyes, dark lips, and bold brows, along with her hair tied in a low bun with a red rose, completed the look beautifully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

For one of her previous looks, Raveena donned a red cape, sharara, and bralette ensemble from Label Anushree. The multi-coloured bralette also featured subtle mirror embroidery. She kept her makeup neutral with bold lips, and opted for silver dangler earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

This emerald green full-sleeved Neeta Lulla dress was all about the bling. The outfit, which featured a subtle knot at the waist and a high slit, was accessorised with strappy black heels. Her on-point makeup with smoky eyes and nude lips completed the look.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon: My daughter is my digital guru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Blingy outfits don’t always have to be OTT, and this ensemble exemplifies that. The simple black micro-pleated maxi dress was teamed with a statement jacket featuring embroidery throughout the full sleeves that Raveena styled with earrings and rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

A bling look that failed to make an impression: Raveena’s black sari with golden and silver sequins and a sequined black net-sleeved blouse was too much all at once to make an outfit worthwhile.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!