Raveena Tandon’s monochrome game is getting better; here’s proof

Raveena Tandon, of late, has been making some interesting fashion choices and has impressed us on more than one occasion. Recently, the actor was spotted in a cold-shoulder black top and a black and gold skirt from the label JADE. Although the top was a bit underwhelming, the voluminous skirt stood out and added some glam factor to the ensemble.

Styled by Surina Kakkar, her accessorises were kept minimal with emerald and diamond earrings and rings from Anmol Jewellers, but she added a fun element to the look with her fringe hairdo.

A few days back, the actor looked ravishing in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Earlier this year, the actor while attending an event in Mumbai had given us a tip or two on how to do fusion outfit right. She was seen wearing a blue outfit that was teamed with a long printed jacket. Designed by Anoli Shah, the crop top featured golden embroidery on the neckline that almost stood out like a necklace. Styled by celebrity stylist Surina Kakkar, Tandon’s outfit is a nice inspiration for mehendi wear in case you are tired of wearing the same old lehengas, salwars and saris.

