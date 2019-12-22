Follow Us:
Raveena Tandon’s outfit has poor silhouette game, here’s why

Raveena Tandon's fashion game is usually on point but this time she left us a tad bit underwhelmed. Here's why.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2019 5:27:43 pm
raveena tandon mumbai latest photos, raveena tandon fashion, raveena tandon latest photos, raveena tandon,celeb fashion, fashion faux pas bollywood, indian express Raveena Tandon stepped out in an Anoli Shah ensemble recently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Raveena Tandon chooses to keep it minimal and chic. Off late, she’s been making fashion choices that has left us feeling underwhelmed. For an event recently, she gave in to the print-on-print trend, which took 2019 by storm. However, she was not able to pull off the look.

She wore a co-ord printed set from the house of Anoli Shah. Styled by Surina Kakkar, the outfit had gorgeous geometric print in burnt orange and had mirror work on the neckline. Almost peplum style with a long cape, the top was paired with similar printed pants and silver peep-toe stilettos.

What was slightly unappealing was the silhouette of the fabric. It almost seemed like it was ill-fitted and the cape was certainly unnecessary.

Check out the pictures below.

raveena tandon mumbai latest photos, raveena tandon fashion, raveena tandon latest photos, raveena tandon,celeb fashion, fashion faux pas bollywood, indian express What was slightly unappealing was the silhouette of the fabric. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) raveena tandon mumbai latest photos, raveena tandon fashion, raveena tandon latest photos, raveena tandon,celeb fashion, fashion faux pas bollywood, indian express She was spotted at an event in Mumbai recently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) raveena tandon mumbai latest photos, raveena tandon fashion, raveena tandon latest photos, raveena tandon,celeb fashion, fashion faux pas bollywood, indian express The outfit was styled by (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

However, her makeup was on point with smoked out eyeliner, mauve toned-blush brushed lightly on her cheeks along with a bold nude lip. Her hair was tied in a messy bun and for the accessories department, she chose to wear statement jhumkis and a ring in silver from Curio Cottage.

raveena tandon mumbai latest photos, raveena tandon fashion, raveena tandon latest photos, raveena tandon,celeb fashion, fashion faux pas bollywood, indian express Smoked out eyeliner, a bold nude lip and mauve toned blush pulled her look together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Let us know what do you think about her look.

