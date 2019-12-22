Raveena Tandon’s outfit has poor silhouette game, here’s why

Raveena Tandon stepped out in an Anoli Shah ensemble recently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Raveena Tandon stepped out in an Anoli Shah ensemble recently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Raveena Tandon chooses to keep it minimal and chic. Off late, she’s been making fashion choices that has left us feeling underwhelmed. For an event recently, she gave in to the print-on-print trend, which took 2019 by storm. However, she was not able to pull off the look.

She wore a co-ord printed set from the house of Anoli Shah. Styled by Surina Kakkar, the outfit had gorgeous geometric print in burnt orange and had mirror work on the neckline. Almost peplum style with a long cape, the top was paired with similar printed pants and silver peep-toe stilettos.

What was slightly unappealing was the silhouette of the fabric. It almost seemed like it was ill-fitted and the cape was certainly unnecessary.

What was slightly unappealing was the silhouette of the fabric. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) What was slightly unappealing was the silhouette of the fabric. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was spotted at an event in Mumbai recently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted at an event in Mumbai recently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The outfit was styled by (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The outfit was styled by (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

However, her makeup was on point with smoked out eyeliner, mauve toned-blush brushed lightly on her cheeks along with a bold nude lip. Her hair was tied in a messy bun and for the accessories department, she chose to wear statement jhumkis and a ring in silver from Curio Cottage.

Smoked out eyeliner, a bold nude lip and mauve toned blush pulled her look together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Smoked out eyeliner, a bold nude lip and mauve toned blush pulled her look together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

