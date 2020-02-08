Raveena Tandon, Kriti Sanon and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 2-Feb 8)

Here is what the B-town actors wore to the airport this week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Here is what the B-town actors wore to the airport this week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Every week we spot various celebrities at the airport, giving us major fashion goals, and it was no different this time. From Kriti Sanon to Raveena Tandon, and Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, here are some of the best airport looks of the week. Pick your favourite.

Raveena Tandon

We like how she layered her outfit with a denim jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We like how she layered her outfit with a denim jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor keeps it casual in a white top and printed pastel pink skirt with frill detailing on the hemline, layered with a denim jacket. She teamed it with a pair of dark brown leather boots and a chocolate brown tote. Her look was pulled together with circular frames.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She keeps it sporty yet chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She keeps it sporty yet chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it sporty yet chic, the Veere Di Wedding actor donned boot-cut jeans with a varsity jacket in midnight blue teamed with a plain white T-shirt. Accessorising her look with a brown tote, she kept her hair tied in a neat bun, and wore oversized sunglasses.

Deepika Padukone

She never fails to amaze us with her fashion choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She never fails to amaze us with her fashion choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Trust her to always keep it stylish. Deepika never fails to amaze us each time we spot her at the airport. This time, she kept it sporty in an oversized jacket paired with mommy jeans. She tied her camisole near the waist, which made the overall look pretty chic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The duo surely looks good together! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The duo surely looks good together! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Ranbir was spotted in a blue checkered shirt paired with a cut-sleeved calf brown jacket, Alia went for an all-black look with a black top and jeggings. She teamed her look with a midnight blue sling bag and ankle-length boots.

Jacqueline Fernandez

We like how stylish yet cosy her outfit is. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We like how stylish yet cosy her outfit is. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

With her hair tied in a ponytail, the actor went for a cosy black jacket paired with black jeggings. Underneath, she wore a mesh T-shirt and pulled it all together with a clear pair of heels. We like how stylish the entire look turned out.

Parineeti Chopra

A beige overcoat is a frequent option opted by the actor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A beige overcoat is a frequent option opted by the actor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra keeps it warm in a beige overcoat over a Fendi top and a pair of well-fitted jeans. She pulled it all together with chunky white sneakers and a black rectangular tote. Bright pink lips and oversized sunglasses added the finishing touches.

Janhvi Kapoor

We love the reflective track pants! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the reflective track pants! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor gives us all the biker chic vibes in this attire. She went for a graphic white T-shirt with a pair of reflective track pants, which make for quite a cool statement. She complemented it with Chelsea boots in black, and a sling bag.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s fashion choices are on point always. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon’s fashion choices are on point always. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon kills it in this blue jumpsuit which has edgy cuts near the legs. With curls and kohl-rimmed eyes, she pulled her look together with a pair of white sneakers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd