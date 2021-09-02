Raveena Tandon dazzles in a black sari; see pics

scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Raveena Tandon dazzles in a black sari

The sari costs Rs 84,600 on the designer's website!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
September 2, 2021
Raveena Tandon looked gorgeous in a Nakul Sen sari.

Raveena Tandon may not share details of her outfits on an everyday basis, but whenever she does, the actor makes sure to leave her fans impressed with her impeccable style choices.

For her latest photoshoot, the 46-year-old actor dazzled in a black sari with golden and silver sequin stripes and border.

Despite the shimmering detailing, the Nakul Sen sari does not seem over-the-top; Raveena, as always, exudes a fine balance of oomph and elegance.

The sari was paired with high-neck black blouse with sequin detailing and elbow-length sleeves. It also featured a golden hem. The neatly pleated pallu was held together with a golden belt tied around the waist, which elevated the look further.

The sari costs Rs 84,600 on the designer’s website.

Raveena accessorised the outfit with a pair of matching danglers from Aquamarine Jewellery, rings from Curio Cottage and a golden bangle from Minerali. She sported dewy makeup with smokey eyes and a brown lip shade. Her middle-parted hair was left open.

Raveena’s look was styled by Surina Kakkar. What do you think of the look?

