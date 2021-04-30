Rasika Dugal’s style deserves your attention

April 30, 2021 5:30:49 pm
Going by her recent pictures, it seems like Rasika Dugal’s style has not just evolved but has undergone a transformation. The Mirzapur actor has been experimenting with her looks more and was recently spotted in a one-shoulder outfit from the label Vedika M. Well, no points for guessing that she looked absolutely stunning.
Styled by Who Wore What When, we loved the colour combination and how the look was completed with easy make-up and a sleek hairdo.
The elegant accessories and winged eyeliner really brought the look together. The asymmetrical hemline was complemented with a matching belt cinched at the waist, giving a nice structure to the flowy silhouette.
In case you need evidence of her style transformation, check out some of her past looks. We cannot stop admiring.
What do you think of her looks?
