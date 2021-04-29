scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Rasika Dugal looks stunning in a Raw Mango ensemble; see pics

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was styled with bright lipstick and a messy hairdo

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2021 10:50:08 am
Rasika Dugal in out of love season 2What do you think of her looks? (Photo: Rasika Dugal/Instagram)

Rasika Dugal often experiments with her fashion choices, and the results are absolutely stunning! The Out of Love actor did it once again — this time, she looked ethereal in a Raw Mango ensemble — a floral jumpsuit teamed with a matching long shrug.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was chic and understated without compromising on style.

It was pulled together with bright lipstick and a messy hairdo. Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the Mirzapur actor looked lovely in an outfit from House Of Three, which was styled with a chic hairdo and bright lipstick.

Here are some of her other classy fashion moments — all understated yet noteworthy. Check them out.

 

What do you think of her looks?

