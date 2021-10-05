scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Rasika Dugal or Deepika Padukone: Who styled this pleated sari better?

The actors were seen in striking creations by designer Payal Khandwala

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 5, 2021 5:30:40 pm
What do you think of their looks? (Source: Rasika Dugal/Instagram | PR handout)

Rasika Dugal often experiments with her style and instantly elevates the looks with her simplicity and elegance.

It was the same recently when the actor attend a felicitation ceremony in a Payal Khandwala sari. Styled by Who Wore What When, the red and blue pleated sari was teamed with a blue sleeveless blouse, in keeping with the designer’s aesthetics.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone shines bright in a sari with striking poppy graphic (pictures inside)

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a bun and accessorised with multiple bracelets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

But the look immediately reminded us of Deepika Padukone’s outfit when she appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. For the episode, the Piku actor was seen in a similar organza multicoloured sari from the designer that stood out for the poppy graphic.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the sari was teamed with a contrasting bright yellow sleeveless turtleneck blouse.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot and accessorised with turquoise-blue drop earrings. The winged eyeliner elevated the look, while also adding a nice dramatic touch to an otherwise understated look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

What do you think of her look?

