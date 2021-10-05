Rasika Dugal or Deepika Padukone: Who styled this pleated sari better?

Rasika Dugal often experiments with her style and instantly elevates the looks with her simplicity and elegance.

It was the same recently when the actor attend a felicitation ceremony in a Payal Khandwala sari. Styled by Who Wore What When, the red and blue pleated sari was teamed with a blue sleeveless blouse, in keeping with the designer’s aesthetics.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a bun and accessorised with multiple bracelets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

But the look immediately reminded us of Deepika Padukone’s outfit when she appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. For the episode, the Piku actor was seen in a similar organza multicoloured sari from the designer that stood out for the poppy graphic.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the sari was teamed with a contrasting bright yellow sleeveless turtleneck blouse.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot and accessorised with turquoise-blue drop earrings. The winged eyeliner elevated the look, while also adding a nice dramatic touch to an otherwise understated look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!