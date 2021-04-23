scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
Rasika Dugal keeps things simple and chic in latest looks

We love how the actor experiments with her looks, but always keeps it comfortable

New Delhi
April 23, 2021 10:50:35 am
Rasika DugalCheck out her picture here. (Photo: Rasika Dugal/Instagram)

Rasika Dugal’s fashion sense has evolved over the years. It may be understated but it never compromises on style. Recently, the Out of Love actor was spotted looking lovely in a midi dress from House Of Three. The royal hue, frills, distinct silhouette, and waist belt worked wonders for the look.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was pulled together with a sleek hairdo. The only misgiving was the choice of shoes, we feel the look would perhaps have been better with a pair of boots.

Check out the pictures here.

The Mirzapur‘s actor often takes to Instagram to share her photos, and her pictures speak volumes about her chic personal style. Check them out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

She often opts for nude shades and completes the look with a chic hairdo. We dig how she keeps experimenting with silhouettes while completely owning the looks. Like for instance, she looked super sharp in this all-white ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

What do you think of her present look?

Kourtney Kardashian is a bona fide fashionista; these 10 pictures are proof

