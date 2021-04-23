Rasika Dugal keeps things simple and chic in latest looks

Rasika Dugal’s fashion sense has evolved over the years. It may be understated but it never compromises on style. Recently, the Out of Love actor was spotted looking lovely in a midi dress from House Of Three. The royal hue, frills, distinct silhouette, and waist belt worked wonders for the look.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was pulled together with a sleek hairdo. The only misgiving was the choice of shoes, we feel the look would perhaps have been better with a pair of boots.

Check out the pictures here.

The Mirzapur‘s actor often takes to Instagram to share her photos, and her pictures speak volumes about her chic personal style. Check them out.

She often opts for nude shades and completes the look with a chic hairdo. We dig how she keeps experimenting with silhouettes while completely owning the looks. Like for instance, she looked super sharp in this all-white ensemble.

What do you think of her present look?