Rasika Dugal’s fashion choices are all about simplicity and elegance

What is your go-to WFH outfit? (Photo: rasikadugal/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Rasika Dugal will always be your go-to person for inspiration if you like to keep things simple. The underrated actor has an equally underrated sense of fashion, which we feel is perfect for WFH style. Her choices are comfortable, bright and have the right silhouette to make a virtual impression.

Take a look at some of her fashion outings to know what we are talking about.

READ| WFH fashion: Three women in their 20s share what they are wearing to work these days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal) on Sep 28, 2020 at 3:24am PDT

A kurta-Patiala combo will never go out of fashion and will always have our hearts for being super comfortable. The flowy outfit will make it easier for you to move comfortably while you manage household chores and work calls.

READ| WFH fashion: Three men in their 20s share why working in style continues to be imperative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal) on Oct 11, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

On days you have an important meeting or a presentation to make, there’s nothing like a pantsuit. This one worn by Rasika is a simple power move. There’s nothing about it we don’t love — right from the silhouette to the tailoring and the sleeves. It is everything you will need to make a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal) on Oct 12, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

A classic camisole paired with chunky jewellery not only instantly glams up your look but also make it look sharp and polished. Here, Rasika pairs her top with bright palazzos and we like how the overall look turned out.

READ| Neha Dhupia shows you how to ace WFH in style; check pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal) on Jun 20, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

A basic black jumpsuit will always come to your rescue when there is a last-minute call. Tie up your hair in a messy bun but keep the tresses away from your face to make it look sleek. Wear your glasses and opt for a pair of earrings which are not overbearing, and you will be ready in 5 minutes tops!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd