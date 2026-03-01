Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Periodic Era’ inspired wedding

A single glance at the wedding pictures of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda transports you to the sets of a royal South Indian period drama. The actors tied the knot in the early morning of February 26, in Taj Mementos, Udaipur, and the stunning property decor was curated based on the vibe they wanted to get married, more than just putting up a grand wedding show.

RVR Eventz & Design, the wedding planner and design curator behind the spectacle, shared on Instagram that “every element put up had a meaning to it, representing the Periodic Era highlighting the rich Indian heritage”.

Snapshots from the wedding. (Source: Instagram/@rvreventzdesign) Snapshots from the wedding. (Source: Instagram/@rvreventzdesign)

Decoding the decor

To complement the beautiful property, they kept nature at the heart of the design, letting the venue’s natural beauty shine. “Earthy tones set the palette, naturally leading us to incorporate terracotta elements. We ditched the ordinary huge artifacts and kept the design rooted to the theme of this wedding – The Periodic Era,” they further mentioned in the caption of their Instagram post.