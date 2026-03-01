Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Periodic Era’ inspired wedding

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A single glance at the wedding pictures of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda transports you to the sets of a royal South Indian period drama. The actors tied the knot in the early morning of February 26, in Taj Mementos, Udaipur, and the stunning property decor was curated based on the vibe they wanted to get married, more than just putting up a grand wedding show.
RVR Eventz & Design, the wedding planner and design curator behind the spectacle, shared on Instagram that “every element put up had a meaning to it, representing the Periodic Era highlighting the rich Indian heritage”.
To complement the beautiful property, they kept nature at the heart of the design, letting the venue’s natural beauty shine. “Earthy tones set the palette, naturally leading us to incorporate terracotta elements. We ditched the ordinary huge artifacts and kept the design rooted to the theme of this wedding – The Periodic Era,” they further mentioned in the caption of their Instagram post.
The venue was painted in shades of brick, rust, and brass tones, with reds and greens peppered in. Vintage Devanagari scripts and mythical figures, clusters of small flowers sitting at the foot of pillars, wooden shelves with antique motifs and seating arrangements in beige, vermillion and golden set the backdrop for the intimate wedding ceremony.
The curators executed and brought to reality Deverakonda’s choice to use terracotta and his mother’s love of using mantras on Adduthera. “The couple wished to keep this union deeply connected to their roots, simple yet very authentic. The decor, the attire, the frames, everything was planned to sync well, nothing stood alone, everything belonged,” they further shared.
Deverakonda also carried a long brass sword sheathed in an embroidered red case, while Mandanna arrived to the mandap on an ivory palki with intricately carved motifs all over the its body.
From the Sanskrit verses whispering blessings to the earthy terracotta palette and vintage brass accents, every detail of Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding decor felt like a warm embrace.