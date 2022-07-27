Rashmika Mandanna wows in red as she turns showstopper for designer Varun Bahl

Rashmika Mandanna has not only impressed the audience with her strong on-screen presence but also with her style and evergreen charm.

So, it was only expected of the Pushpa actor to make heads turn as she sashayed down the ramp in an exquisite creation by designer Varun Bahl at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week in Delhi.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Rashmika donned a “fully embellished corset, and a multi-colour floral lehenga, adorned with sequins, cutdana, beads, and crystals.”

Also Read | | Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in sheer Versace gown

The actor accessorised with a heavy choker and wore her hair loose and wavy. Her contoured face, nude lip shade, and minimal makeup complemented her outfit beautifully.

According to a press statement, the ensemble, from the designer’s ‘New Leaf’ couture collection, is “inspired by the grandeur of the forest and showcases couture for both genders, in a fresh and fun manner.” It added that the designer has “re-invented his patchwork embroidery with a twist of the wilderness of the forest, and the natural exotic flora.”

The actor was the showstopper of Varun Bahl’s show at FDCI IIndia Couture Week in Delhi (Source: PR handout) The actor was the showstopper of Varun Bahl’s show at FDCI IIndia Couture Week in Delhi (Source: PR handout)

But, this is not the first time the actor has impressed us with her ethnic sartorial choices. Recently, she took to Instagram to share pictures of herself looking lovely in a dark pink sari. Styled with a sleeveless, V-neck blouse, Rashmika completed the look with silver danglers and on-point makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

In another click, the actor was seen wearing a white lehenga that was styled with a matching deep-neck choli and dupatta. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with statement silver earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The actor also does not shy from experimenting with her looks. As such, she recently draped a silk sari like a dress while holding the open end of the sari on her right arm. Allowing the outfit to do all the talking, she styled it with a bead necklace.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!