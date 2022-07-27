scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna wows in red as she turns showstopper for designer Varun Bahl

Rashmika donned a "fully embellished corset, and a multi-colour floral lehenga, adorned with sequins, cutdana, beads, and crystals."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 8:50:42 pm
varun bahlThe actor looked gorgeous in red lehenga (Source: PR handout)

Rashmika Mandanna has not only impressed the audience with her strong on-screen presence but also with her style and evergreen charm. 

So, it was only expected of the Pushpa actor to make heads turn as she sashayed down the ramp in an exquisite creation by designer Varun Bahl at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week in Delhi.

Rashmika donned a “fully embellished corset, and a multi-colour floral lehenga, adorned with sequins, cutdana, beads, and crystals.”

The actor accessorised with a heavy choker and wore her hair loose and wavy. Her contoured face, nude lip shade, and minimal makeup complemented her outfit beautifully.

According to a press statement, the ensemble, from the designer’s ‘New Leaf’ couture collection, is “inspired by the grandeur of the forest and showcases couture for both genders, in a fresh and fun manner.” It added that the designer has “re-invented his patchwork embroidery with a twist of the wilderness of the forest, and the natural exotic flora.”

Rashmika Mandanna The actor was the showstopper of Varun Bahl’s show at FDCI IIndia Couture Week in Delhi (Source: PR handout)

But, this is not the first time the actor has impressed us with her ethnic sartorial choices. Recently, she took to Instagram to share pictures of herself looking lovely in a dark pink sari. Styled with a sleeveless, V-neck blouse, Rashmika completed the look with silver danglers and on-point makeup.

In another click, the actor was seen wearing a white lehenga that was styled with a matching deep-neck choli and dupatta. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with statement silver earrings.

The actor also does not shy from experimenting with her looks. As such, she recently draped a silk sari like a dress while holding the open end of the sari on her right arm. Allowing the outfit to do all the talking, she styled it with a bead necklace.

