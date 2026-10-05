Rashmika Mandanna pays tribute to M S Subbulakshmi in signature ‘MS Blue’ sari

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the launch of MS – A Legacy on Screen last evening, ahead of her role in the upcoming biographical film on legendary Carnatic vocalist M. S. Subbulakshmi. At the event, the actor paid homage to the singer in Kanchipuram silk saris inspired by the legend’s wardrobe.

Subbulakshmi, the first-ever Bharat Ratna recipient, is the ‘only singer after whom a colour is named’ and dubbed ‘The Queen of Music’ by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. She was famous for performing in blue Kanchipuram silks, and ‘MS blue‘ — the inky, iridescent shade — became immortalised in history as synonymous with the singer’s mesmerising vocal performances.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Look #1 in MS Blue

For the event, the Animal actor chose to carry forward Subbulakshmi’s legacy, draped in an Aikyatha Kajivaram silk sari from the Suswaram Raga Edition, inspired by the timeless grace of Shankarabharanam, a raga that echoes Shiva as Nataraja in his cosmic dance. Priced at Rs 49,999, according to the brand’s official website, the deep MS-blue body deepens into royal purple, while the pallu and border feature fine gold zari and temple motifs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

On Instagram, they further elaborated: “The pallu moves like the oscillations of the raga itself while the border carries the sacred Billapathra. The sarees’s signature blue draws from M. S. Subbulakshmi Amma’s timeless grace, and the quiet depth of Neelakanta. Nataraja appears in form and rhythm, while the shoulder flows like the Ganga, resting upon the stillness of Shiva’s neck.”

Styled by Neerja Kona, Mandanna paired the six yards with handcrafted jewellery—gold jhumkas, bangles, a classic nath, and a hair pin — adding a touch of traditional glam to her bun, adorned with a wreath of fresh white flowers.

Mandanna in a look inspired by the legend’s wardrobe. (Source: Instagram/@neeraja.kona) Mandanna in a look inspired by the legend’s wardrobe. (Source: Instagram/@neeraja.kona)

Look #2 in wine and orange

Rashmika Mandanna chose a rich wine Kanchipuram silk sari from Sutrani, featuring an intricate all-over geometric check pattern and framed by a finely woven silk-thread border.

“The vibrant burnt-orange pallu brings in a striking contrast, detailed with traditional woven motifs and touches of gold zari. The interplay of deep wine, vivid orange and antique gold gives this classic Kanchi weave a distinctly contemporary presence,” the brand mentioned on Instagram, adding that she paired it with their off-white Mushru Benaras silk blouse.

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Simple gold jewels—a dainty neckpiece, matching earrings, and bangles—kept the look refined, fresh, and effortlessly elegant.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.