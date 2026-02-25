Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot: 5 wedding guest outfit ideas to steal from the bride-to-be

With her radiant smile and remarkable acting prowess, Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche in Indian cinema. While she continues to captivate audiences on the silver screen, her effortless fashion choices off-screen are just as headline-worthy. As Rashmika is set to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda, here are five wedding guest outfit inspirations worth borrowing from her style playbook.

Tarun Tahiliani’s mocha brown charmeuse pearl-embroidered sari

Hand-embroidered in pearls, the sari is light and minimal, making it a quintessential wedding guest outfit. The pearl border adds a royal touch, while the tulle net bralette gives it a contemporary edge. Mandanna donned this Tarun Tahiliani mocha-brown charmeuse pearl-embroidered sari for the SIIMA Awards.