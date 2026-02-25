Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot: 5 wedding guest outfit ideas to steal from the bride-to-be

As Rashmika Mandanna is set to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda, here are five wedding guest outfit inspirations worth borrowing from her style playbook.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 25, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna ethnic looksRashmika Mandanna in Anarkali with Banarasi brocade (Image source: @rashmikamandanna/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

With her radiant smile and remarkable acting prowess, Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche in Indian cinema. While she continues to captivate audiences on the silver screen, her effortless fashion choices off-screen are just as headline-worthy. As Rashmika is set to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda, here are five wedding guest outfit inspirations worth borrowing from her style playbook.

Tarun Tahiliani’s mocha brown charmeuse pearl-embroidered sari

Hand-embroidered in pearls, the sari is light and minimal, making it a quintessential wedding guest outfit. The pearl border adds a royal touch, while the tulle net bralette gives it a contemporary edge. Mandanna donned this Tarun Tahiliani mocha-brown charmeuse pearl-embroidered sari for the SIIMA Awards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) 

Anarkali suit from Ritu Kumar Abha Kalidar’s ‘Threads of Time: Reimagined’ collection

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Mandanna opted for this Ritu Kumar Abha Kalidar outfit for the 2025 India Day Parade in New York. The anarkali suit features zardori embroidery, adding a royal touch, while the matka silk kurta and a vibrant red dupatta make an ideal choice for wedding guests seeking a blend of comfort and Indian craftsmanship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) 

Anarkali with Banarasi brocade

Mandanna stunned her fans in an Anarkali by Sunira Desgins during Thamma promotions. Featuring Banarasi brocade and hand embroidery, the ensemble is traditional at its best. The Animal actor paired it with a pair of statement chain earrings, while opting for a minimal makeup look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) 

Manish Malhotra’s burgundy sari

For the trailer launch of Thamma, Mandanna donned a custom burgundy sari by Manish Malhotra, with delicate fringes along the border, paired with a sleeveless velvet blouse. She completed her look with a pearl necklace and kundan jewellery by Falguni Mehta, keeping her makeup soft and subtle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) 

Falguni Shane Peacock’s chikankari lehenga

This ivory Chikankari lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock features delicate Mukaish work and intricate traditional motifs. Mandanna paired the lehenga skirt with a tulle-embellished blouse and a flowing trail dupatta. The pristine colour and exquisite detailing make it an ideal choice for a daytime wedding guest outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married on February 26 at the luxury hotel ITC Mementoes, located 25 km outside Udaipur.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 25: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments