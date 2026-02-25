Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot: 5 wedding guest outfit ideas to steal from the bride-to-be

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
With her radiant smile and remarkable acting prowess, Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche in Indian cinema. While she continues to captivate audiences on the silver screen, her effortless fashion choices off-screen are just as headline-worthy. As Rashmika is set to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda, here are five wedding guest outfit inspirations worth borrowing from her style playbook.
Hand-embroidered in pearls, the sari is light and minimal, making it a quintessential wedding guest outfit. The pearl border adds a royal touch, while the tulle net bralette gives it a contemporary edge. Mandanna donned this Tarun Tahiliani mocha-brown charmeuse pearl-embroidered sari for the SIIMA Awards.
View this post on Instagram
Styled by Meagan Concessio, Mandanna opted for this Ritu Kumar Abha Kalidar outfit for the 2025 India Day Parade in New York. The anarkali suit features zardori embroidery, adding a royal touch, while the matka silk kurta and a vibrant red dupatta make an ideal choice for wedding guests seeking a blend of comfort and Indian craftsmanship.
View this post on Instagram
Mandanna stunned her fans in an Anarkali by Sunira Desgins during Thamma promotions. Featuring Banarasi brocade and hand embroidery, the ensemble is traditional at its best. The Animal actor paired it with a pair of statement chain earrings, while opting for a minimal makeup look.
View this post on Instagram
For the trailer launch of Thamma, Mandanna donned a custom burgundy sari by Manish Malhotra, with delicate fringes along the border, paired with a sleeveless velvet blouse. She completed her look with a pearl necklace and kundan jewellery by Falguni Mehta, keeping her makeup soft and subtle.
View this post on Instagram
This ivory Chikankari lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock features delicate Mukaish work and intricate traditional motifs. Mandanna paired the lehenga skirt with a tulle-embellished blouse and a flowing trail dupatta. The pristine colour and exquisite detailing make it an ideal choice for a daytime wedding guest outfit.
View this post on Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married on February 26 at the luxury hotel ITC Mementoes, located 25 km outside Udaipur.