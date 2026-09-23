350 hours for Rashmika Mandanna, 500 for Shakira: The making of two showstopping looks

One black gown took 350 hours. Another stage look took about 500 hours. Put Rashmika Mandanna and Shakira’s latest fashion moments together, and you get more than 850 hours of Indian fashion’s finest handiwork.

If you have been scrolling through Instagram’s fashion algorithm over the past 24 hours, you might have noticed fans going gaga over this particular Indian fashion moment. Well, there is a reason for it.

Rashmika Mandanna has been teasing fans for around a week, sharing glimpses of her preparations for Vogue World 2026 in Milan as well as her various magazine cover looks. The excitement is understandable: this is her first appearance at the global fashion spectacle, which took place at Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II on September 22.