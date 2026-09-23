350 hours for Rashmika Mandanna, 500 for Shakira: The making of two showstopping looks

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
One black gown took 350 hours. Another stage look took about 500 hours. Put Rashmika Mandanna and Shakira’s latest fashion moments together, and you get more than 850 hours of Indian fashion’s finest handiwork.
If you have been scrolling through Instagram’s fashion algorithm over the past 24 hours, you might have noticed fans going gaga over this particular Indian fashion moment. Well, there is a reason for it.
Rashmika Mandanna has been teasing fans for around a week, sharing glimpses of her preparations for Vogue World 2026 in Milan as well as her various magazine cover looks. The excitement is understandable: this is her first appearance at the global fashion spectacle, which took place at Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II on September 22.
For the occasion, Rashmika went all black in a dramatic Anamika Khanna gown that took 350 hours to make. The dress comes from the designer’s Moonlit Palace couture collection, which was presented in Hyderabad in July.
The gown looks fairly simple from a distance but get closer and there is quite a lot going on.
There is black lace, a sharply boned corset, embroidered appliqué, sheer sections and an elongated asymmetric silhouette. Then comes the silver detailing around the waist, which breaks up all that black and gives the gown an almost armour-like feel. The metal work was hand-finished, and 350 hours went into the lace embroidery, sculpted corsetry, metal detailing and surface embellishment.
The trailing hem also gives the fitted silhouette some movement, especially when the different black textures catch the light.
For accessories, the actor went with Swarovski jewellery — for which she is also the brand ambassador– , a Gucci bag and Aquazzura heels. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Rashmika wore two statement rings — the Una Angelic cocktail ring with an XXL cushion-cut crystal and the Vienna cocktail ring with mixed-cut crystals — along with Vienna ear cuffs.
What is inside Rashmika’s Gucci bag?
In Vogue’s “What’s In My Bag?” feature, Rashmika gave a glimpse to her fans of what she was actually carrying around Milan: perfume, her phone, a powder puff — give to her by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar — because it was “super hot” in Milan, and a small Ganpati idol.
In Rahsmika’s words: ‘Perfume goes wherever I go,’ ‘my lips dry very fast’ and its ‘super hot’ in Miland right now! As per Ganpati idol, its keeps her company and in good vibes and the phones is well, she needs her team by her side.
Besides Rashmika many other known faces also attended the event, including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Vittoria Ceretti, Alicia Keys, and Dakota Johnson. There was also an unexpected star — humanoid robots.
View this post on Instagram
While Rashmika brought black lace and corsetry to Milan, Shakira brought Gaurav Gupta couture to Madrid.
For her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour residency, the singer wore a custom Gupta creation featuring a sculpted gold Lunar Wolf breastplate and a handwoven silk brocade skirt from Banaras. The outfit took more than 500 hours to create and involved a team of more than 10 artisans.
And this was not made just to sit pretty in photographs. The outfit was designed with Shakira’s high-energy stage performances in mind, combining the rigid, sculptural breastplate with a softer, more fluid skirt.
View this post on Instagram
The wolf motif is, of course, the detail you notice first. The sculpted brass piece sits like armour across her torso, while the Banarasi skirt brings in a completely different texture and movement.
This is not Shakira’s first Gaurav Gupta moment either. In February 2025, when she kicked off her world tour in Rio de Janeiro, she wore another custom Gupta creation, the Lunar Blue Wolf Gown, featuring a sculpted metallic wolf breastplate. That outfit reportedly took more than 600 hours to create.
Around the same tour, Shakira also wore a fiery red custom Anamika Khanna ensemble featuring intricate threadwork, beads and Swarovski crystals.