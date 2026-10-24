Rashmika Mandanna goes bold in a strapless midnight-blue sari gown with thousands of crystals

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Rashmika Mandanna recently brought festive glamour to a Diwali bash hosted by jewellery label Swarovski, turning heads in a striking midnight-blue saree gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The actor, Swarovski’s India brand ambassador, opted for a blend of contemporary couture and traditional elegance, contrasting with her recent sari-heavy appearances.
For the event, the Animal actor wore a custom-designed ensemble featuring a crystal-embellished corset paired with a Banarasi-inspired drape. The midnight-blue corset featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a strapless design, accentuating the actor’s silhouette. Thousands of shimmering crystals adorned the bodice, giving a luminous finish that complemented the festive occasion.
Rashmika Mandanna in Amit Aggarwal’s deconstructed sari gown
The deconstructed saree gown combined modern construction with traditional detailing. Its skirt featured neatly arranged front pleats and a floor-grazing hemline. The pallu was styled like a dupatta and draped gracefully over her arms. The ensemble also featured intricate hand embroidery along the borders, adding a touch of Indian craftsmanship.
For accessories, Rashmika chose an array of Swarovski jewellery. She wore two necklaces paired with matching earrings, an ear chain, multiple cocktail rings, and a delicate bracelet. A statement watch completed her accessories.
For her hair, the actor kept things simple, leaving her tresses open in a sleek style with a centre parting. Her makeup balanced understated and glamorous, with defined brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and a glossy brown lip shade. Rouge-tinted cheeks, a dewy base and a touch of highlighter lent her skin a radiant finish.
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Recently, at Swadesh’s first anniversary, Rashmika stunned in a purple crepe sari. Styled by Mohit Rai and designer Ridhi Bansal, the sari featured Chanderi brocade buttas with a half-sleeved blouse.
The blouse featured antique gold embroidery with metallic threadwork. For accessories, the actor opted for long earrings with ear chains and pearl drops. She also wore gold kadas, stacking them with gold and diamond bangles.