Rashmika Mandanna goes bold in a strapless midnight-blue sari gown with thousands of crystals

Rashmika Mandanna recently brought festive glamour to a Diwali bash hosted by jewellery label Swarovski, turning heads in a striking midnight-blue saree gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The actor, Swarovski’s India brand ambassador, opted for a blend of contemporary couture and traditional elegance, contrasting with her recent sari-heavy appearances.

For the event, the Animal actor wore a custom-designed ensemble featuring a crystal-embellished corset paired with a Banarasi-inspired drape. The midnight-blue corset featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a strapless design, accentuating the actor’s silhouette. Thousands of shimmering crystals adorned the bodice, giving a luminous finish that complemented the festive occasion.