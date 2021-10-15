‘Rashmi Rocket’ star Taapsee Pannu looks striking in this magazine cover

Taapsee Pannu is all set to essay the role of an athlete in her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Before that, she featured on the cover of fashion magazine Grazia. The Pink actor was seen in a series of pictures donning a variety of looks.

For the cover, the Game Over actor seen in a printed dress from Marks & Spencer. This was further pulled together with her curls tied in a knot and accessorised with boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Muted shades, in fact, formed the basis of all the other looks. The actor was seen in dresses and skirts but all the while the colours she opted for were earthen. She anyway has a distinctive style which reflected in all the pictures especially in the messy hairdo.

Speaking to the magazine she spoke a number of topics, mainly the need for discipline. “On a serious note, training for this film (Rashmi Rocket) has taught me a lot about discipline and self-care. Discipline goes hand in hand with sports. You can’t be lazy, you can’t have a laidback attitude…that won’t work here. And you must take care of your body, you need to be in sync with it and know when to rest and when to push the limits. You don’t want to under-utilise your strength, nor do you want to push yourself too far. Neither option is healthy,” she was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia)