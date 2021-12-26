Celeb fashion: Ranveer Singh’s black suit is far from basic

During the promotions of his movie 83, Ranveer Singh, who plays cricketer Kapil Dev, donned some of the most eccentric and memorable looks till date. The actor, who is known for his sartorial experiments and for always pushing the limit, was back to wow his fans, this time in a black suit that was far from basic. He was promoting the movie in Hyderabad.

Styled by Eka Lakhani, Singh pulled off yet another suited look, this time in black. The bespoke suit from The Maroon Suit was custom-made for the Padmaavat star. It had a texture of an excellent velvety sheen. The blazer and flared trouser suit set was paired with a black hat, layered neckpieces from Louis Vuitton and classy black shoes from Louboutin. He also wore rings, a statement watch from Franck Muller Geneve, and stud earrings.

The actor has sported suits many times in the past, carefully avoiding repetitions. For one of his most recent ones, he wore yet another black suit, but opted for a white shirt to pair with the classic black blazer. His hat and accessories remained constant.

Also worth noting was his all-over monogram Gucci suit with retro flared-bottom trousers that the actor paired with a red scarf around the neck for a luxe-cowboy look. His hat was from Nick Fouquet and he wore accessories from Abhilash Pret Jewellery, and from his friend and casting director Shanoo Sharma’s wardrobe.

