If looks could kill! Ranveer Singh and Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio pose together

Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio were seen donning Sabyasachi ensembles. (Source: ranveersingh; sarasampaio/ Instagram)

After roping in Kim Kardashian to grace the cover of Vogue India in a risque sari and lehenga by Anita Dongre, earlier this year, the leading fashion magazine has once again hit the ball out of the park with its latest cover for their 11th anniversary special edition. Featuring the flamboyant Ranveer Singh, and Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio in elaborate floral outfits, the cover is truly a sight to behold. We think both of them look spectacular posing together.

Have a look:

Both Singh and Sampaio were seen in Sabyasachi outfits. The Portuguese model opted for a blue, floral printed bikini bra and teamed it with a matching lehenga and a jacket. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania added some oomph to Sampaio’s look with a pair of thigh-high embellished boots. She further accessorised her outfit with statement kadas while make-up artist Niki M’nray rounded off her look with a dewy sheen and matte lips. Meanwhile, Singh looked handsome in a blue and pink floral print ensemble. If only looks could kill!

Singh and Sampaio posed separately as well. The Bajirao Mastani actor pulled a multi-coloured Prada outfit effortlessly – a pair of shorts, a sweater and a jacket. White sneakers from Fendi and striking white sunglasses rounded out his look.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old model was seen clad in a blue and yellow geometric print outfit from Versace featuring a matching headgear and an embellished skirt. A nude make-up palette with well-defined eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

Do you like what you see? Let us know in the comments section below.

