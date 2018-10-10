Ranveer Singh in this printed Versace number will leave your eyes wide-opened

Only Ranveer Singh could have carried off this Versace outfit so effortlessly. (Source: ranveersingh/Instagram )

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6 along with Akshay Kumar donning his usual eccentric avatar. For the show, the Bajirao Mastani actor was clad in a Versace outfit and it featured too many prints.

Stylist Nitasha Gaurav, who curated the outfit, picked a wild print shirt teamed with a matching jacket from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. She further styled it with a pair of black trousers and matching shoes. As if the prints were not enough, his outfit was accessorised with a stack of gold chains and geeky glasses. Needless to say, only the 33-year-old could have pulled off this outfit with so much ease.

Beyonce has earlier sported an oufit from the Versace wild prints collection. She was seen wearing a turtle-neck, full sleeves mini featuring a leopard print on it. Even DJ Khaled too was clad in a similar jacket teamed with black trousers.

What’s interesting is that Ranveer Singh is the third celebrity in the world to wear this exclusive Versace outfit from their collection. His stylist, Gaurav posted a pic of Queen Bey, Dj Khaled and Singh and captioned it as, ” Did you know there are only three celebs globally to wear this exclusive #Versace wild print.” Isn’t that great?

Take a look:

Prior to this, Singh was spotted on the cover of Vogue India for their 11th anniversary special edition. He was seen posing with Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio in elaborate floral outfits. The cover is truly a sight to behold and we think both of them look spectacular posing together.

What do you think of Singh in the Versace number? Let us know in the comments section below.

