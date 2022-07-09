scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Ranveer Singh bids adieu to his quirky wardrobe for Ranveer vs Wild as he slips into camo pants

"You know things are getting serious when Ranveer Singh leaves his wardrobe behind," Netflix braces the audience to welcome "A Ranveer you've never seen before."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 3:30:46 pm
Ranveer Singh vs WildRanveer Singh opts for a simple moss green t-shirt paired with camo pants. (Netflix India/Instagram)

From flaunting an animal-printed ensemble symbolising a leopard, to shedding tears over ditching that very unconventional outfit to partake in the wild, Ranveer Singh surely gave a rollercoaster ride to his fans in the latest Instagram posts.

Ahead of his appearance in his first-ever Netflix special titled Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, Netflix took to Instagram to share a video of Ranveer bidding adieu to his beloved pink fur coat and other clothes.

In stark contrast to his dressing sense, the 37-year-old actor slipped into a rustic look by opting for a fitted moss green colour t-shirt paired with comfy camo pants and a red bandana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Captioning the video, “You know things are getting serious when @ranveersingh leaves his wardrobe behind” the OTT platform braces the audience to welcome “A Ranveer you’ve never seen before.”

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold in ivory gown with plunging neckline; see pics

But before setting on his journey into the wild with Bear Grylls, he had left the netizens astonished with his outlandish clothing choice, yet again.

Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy actor shared a picture of himself in a leopard-printed co-ord set paired with a hot pink fur coat and animal print footwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

He captioned the picture, “This sher is leaving the shehar for the wild. You won’t believe what I had to give up for this journey of a lifetime! But pyaar ke liye sab chalta hai.”

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, Netflix India’s first interactive show, aired on July 8, 2022.

