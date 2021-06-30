You won’t believe how much Ranveer Singh’s latest look costs

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood poster boy for sartorial experiments, has left us stunned with his latest look.

Epitome of flamboyance, Ranveer posed in a shiny jersey sweatshirt from Gucci, featuring the label’s vintage logo, along with a matching pair of jogging pants. The sweatshirt also featured metal buttons.

Adding some drama to the look, he paired the outfit with a huge, chunky golden necklace. Check it out:

Wondering how much the outfit costs? The jersey sweatshirt costs a whopping $1650 (Rs 1,22,793). The pants cost $1980 (Rs 1,47,228.84). This means the total cost of the outfit is $3630 (Rs 2,70,117.38).

Sporting an androgynous look with long dark hair and beard, Ranveer channelled Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, known for his quintessential quirky sense of style. “Alessandro, my beloved,” wrote Ranveer alongside his pictures.

In one of the pictures, the 83 actor also donned a brown trenchcoat over the sweatshirt and a red Panama hat.

The look was completed with big tinted glasses and a black Gucci Jackie 1961 mini shoulder bag. It cost $1980 (Rs 1,47,228.84). He wore a pair of mustard yellow socks with black shoes.

While the cost of the look is as extravagant as it could get, we can’t take our eyes off Ranveer. What do you think of the look?