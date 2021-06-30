scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

You won’t believe how much Ranveer Singh’s latest look costs

Sporting an androgynous look with long dark hair and beard, Ranveer Singh channelled Alessandro Michele, Gucci's creative director

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2021 4:00:35 pm
ranveer singhRanveer Singh's latest look is quite dramatic. (Source: ranveersingh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood poster boy for sartorial experiments, has left us stunned with his latest look.

Epitome of flamboyance, Ranveer posed in a shiny jersey sweatshirt from Gucci, featuring the label’s vintage logo, along with a matching pair of jogging pants. The sweatshirt also featured metal buttons.

Adding some drama to the look, he paired the outfit with a huge, chunky golden necklace. Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Wondering how much the outfit costs? The jersey sweatshirt costs a whopping $1650 (Rs 1,22,793). The pants cost $1980 (Rs 1,47,228.84). This means the total cost of the outfit is $3630 (Rs 2,70,117.38).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sporting an androgynous look with long dark hair and beard, Ranveer channelled Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, known for his quintessential quirky sense of style. “Alessandro, my beloved,” wrote Ranveer alongside his pictures.

Also Read |Ranveer Singh wears corona-proof outfit; see pics

In one of the pictures, the 83 actor also donned a brown trenchcoat over the sweatshirt and a red Panama hat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The look was completed with big tinted glasses and a black Gucci Jackie 1961 mini shoulder bag. It cost $1980 (Rs 1,47,228.84). He wore a pair of mustard yellow socks with black shoes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

While the cost of the look is as extravagant as it could get, we can’t take our eyes off Ranveer. What do you think of the look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty can ace any look with oodles of elegance; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X