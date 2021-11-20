Airport Fashion: From Ranveer Singh to Parineeti Chopra, celebs opt for comfy and chic looks

Travelling in style never gets old and who better to seek inspiration than your favourite Bollywood stars? Every week, we curate a list of celebrities who have displayed their A-game during airport runs. From comfortable loungewear to functional transit dressing, this list has it all. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh

The actor looked stylish as usual on his airport run. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked stylish as usual on his airport run. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh is a true fashion enthusiast, never disappointing us when it comes to quirky dressing. On a recent airport trip, the Gully Boy actor wore a sweatshirt from Heron Preston and paired it with neon-orange cargo pants. His accessories were top of the line: a bucket hat from Prada, chunky silver chain around his neck, sparkly studs on his ears and metallic shoes.

Deepika Padukone

We love the bag she is carrying with the outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We love the bag she is carrying with the outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika’s affection for street style has only increased over the years, as she routinely wears comfortable (but fashionable) loungewear. She was spotted at the airport wearing a bright blue co-ord set and comfortable sneakers.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looks trendy in this velvet number. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia looks trendy in this velvet number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Highway actor prefers a comfortable but stylish look for her journeys. On her recent airport trip, she was seen wearing a velvet co-ord set which caught our attention. She paired the look with a red Gucci bag.

Parineeti Chopra

The actress wore a functional look to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress wore a functional look to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra’s style has evolved over the years. She was spotted wearing a chic outfit on a recent airport run. The actor paired a black, oversized blazer with a pale-blue shirt dress underneath. For accessories, she chose a pair of sunglasses, a YSL bag and lace-up sneakers.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actress looked fresh-faced. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress looked fresh-faced. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari is routinely spotted in stylish looks and her recent airport trip was no different. She was spotted wearing a comfortable pair of lavender co-ords for her journey. She opted for a no make-up look and happily posed for pictures.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress looked chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress looked chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline surely knows how to keep her fashion game versatile as she was spotted in a pair of brown co-ords with a white sweater thrown over her shoulder. We love the midriff-baring, fall staple. Her look was completed with an interesting pair of kitten heels and a baguette.

Nora Fatehi

Nora posed for the shutterbugs outside the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora posed for the shutterbugs outside the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor-dancer regularly impresses us with her transit style and yet again, she has us floored with her airport look. Wearing a floral printed salwar kameez, nude stilettos and peach-faced make-up, Nora looked like a million dollars.

Mouni Roy

We love the ruffle-detail top on her. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We love the ruffle-detail top on her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy’s sartorial sense of fashion is always a sight to behold. On a recent airport run, the actress channelled an old Victorian-inspired look with a full-sleeved top that had ruffles on the neckline. She paired the top with a pair of staple denim jeans and was spotted carrying a book for her journey.

