scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 20, 2021
MUST READ

Airport Fashion: From Ranveer Singh to Parineeti Chopra, celebs opt for comfy and chic looks

Get inspired by your favourite B-town stars!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 12:30:10 pm
Airport fashionCheck out what your favourite actors wore. (Source: Varinder Chawla/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Travelling in style never gets old and who better to seek inspiration than your favourite Bollywood stars? Every week, we curate a list of celebrities who have displayed their A-game during airport runs. From comfortable loungewear to functional transit dressing, this list has it all. Take a look:

ALSO READ |What was fashion doing at COP26?

Ranveer Singh

The actor looked stylish as usual on his airport run. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh is a true fashion enthusiast, never disappointing us when it comes to quirky dressing. On a recent airport trip, the Gully Boy actor wore a sweatshirt from Heron Preston and paired it with neon-orange cargo pants. His accessories were top of the line: a bucket hat from Prada, chunky silver chain around his neck, sparkly studs on his ears and metallic shoes.

Deepika Padukone

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
We love the bag she is carrying with the outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika’s affection for street style has only increased over the years, as she routinely wears comfortable (but fashionable) loungewear. She was spotted at the airport wearing a bright blue co-ord set and comfortable sneakers.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looks trendy in this velvet number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Highway actor prefers a comfortable but stylish look for her journeys. On her recent airport trip, she was seen wearing a velvet co-ord set which caught our attention. She paired the look with a red Gucci bag.

Parineeti Chopra

The actress wore a functional look to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra’s style has evolved over the years. She was spotted wearing a chic outfit on a recent airport run. The actor paired a black, oversized blazer with a pale-blue shirt dress underneath. For accessories, she chose a pair of sunglasses, a YSL bag and lace-up sneakers.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actress looked fresh-faced. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari is routinely spotted in stylish looks and her recent airport trip was no different. She was spotted wearing a comfortable pair of lavender co-ords for her journey. She opted for a no make-up look and happily posed for pictures.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress looked chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline surely knows how to keep her fashion game versatile as she was spotted in a pair of brown co-ords with a white sweater thrown over her shoulder. We love the midriff-baring, fall staple. Her look was completed with an interesting pair of kitten heels and a baguette.

Nora Fatehi

Nora posed for the shutterbugs outside the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor-dancer regularly impresses us with her transit style and yet again, she has us floored with her airport look. Wearing a floral printed salwar kameez, nude stilettos and peach-faced make-up, Nora looked like a million dollars.

ALSO READ |Radhika Madan has amped up her fashion game and how

Mouni Roy

We love the ruffle-detail top on her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy’s sartorial sense of fashion is always a sight to behold. On a recent airport run, the actress channelled an old Victorian-inspired look with a full-sleeved top that had ruffles on the neckline. She paired the top with a pair of staple denim jeans and was spotted carrying a book for her journey.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Gurpurab 2021: What celebrations looked like across India

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 20: Latest News

Advertisement