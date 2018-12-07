Make way for the groom Ranveer Singh, he is back!

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception at Bengaluru, the duo was seen dancing away the night at a party thrown by his sister Ritika Bhavnani in Mumbai. And if pictures are anything to go by, then the couple had a gala time.

Singh’s choice of attire for the wedding and reception were surprisingly sombre for his unconventional taste but he went all out for the party. He was spotted wearing a long silk, heavily embellished jacket designed by Manish Arora. However, it was the structured fluorescent sleeves of the jacket that stood out.

The look was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali. We love the hairdo and dark-kohl eyes. Goes without saying that nobody but Singh could have pulled this look. Arora, while sharing the photos, wrote, “When my friend and one of the best actors in India asks me to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it’s been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it’s just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?”

Padukone, on the other hand, was seen in a heavily embroidered red lehenga from Sabyasachi.

At their Bengaluru reception, the couple exuded royalty. While Padukone was spotted in a golden sari gifted to her by her mother from Angadi Galleria, Singh looked dapper in a Rohit Bal creation.

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

What do you think about his look?