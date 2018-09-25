Ranveer Singh is a ‘firework’ in this colourful Lecoanet Hemant suit

What do you think of Ranveer Singh’s quirky take on the pantsuit? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) What do you think of Ranveer Singh’s quirky take on the pantsuit? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh’s sartorial choices have always been on the experimental side with a lot of quirkiness added to it. A mix and match of unusual colour combinations is what the Padmaavat actor is known for. Who can ever forget his filmy-style custom-made printed suit from Karrtik D at the Filmfare Awards this year, wherein he paid an ode to the cult movies of the 1980s and the 1990s?

Continuing his eccentric fashion statements, Singh stepped out in a multi-coloured suit from Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, the suit featured various offbeat prints including firecrackers and had the words “STANDARD’ and ‘FIREWORKS’ written on the sleeves and trouser.

Ranveer Singh in Lecoanet Hemant. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh in Lecoanet Hemant. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The outfit was further teamed with a white tee and accessorised with a pair of yellow, black and white sneakers from Adidas. Did you notice the oversized yellow shades the 33-year-old paired with his outfit? There’s not an iota of doubt that only Singh could have carried off this look so effortlessly. Looks like the actor is already in a festive mode.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s latest style file. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s latest style file. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| How Ranveer Singh is causing a stir in men’s fashion; his stylist spills the beans

Speaking of Singh’s love for offbeat style statements, the Simmba actor’s stylist, Gaurav, earlier told indianexpress.com, “He is not afraid of experimenting and is open to trying anything. This way, I don’t feel caged and can smoothly go with the flow, without fear of judgement.”

What are your thoughts on Singh’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd