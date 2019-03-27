Ranveer Singh or Janhvi Kapoor: Who wore this purple sweatshirt better?

Spotting Bollywood actors in similar outfits has become commonplace. This time, we saw Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh and Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor sporting the same vibrant purple sweatshirt in Mumbai. While Kapoor wore it with a pair of ripped denims and a sling bag, Singh added a touch of quirkiness with animal print pants, a grey fisherman hat and white frame sunglasses.

Even though both the actors looked uber cool, we think Kapoor managed to pull it off better than her industry senior.

Check some of the pictures here.

This is not the first time that Kapoor has had a fashion face-off. Prior to this, she was seen stepping out of designer Manish Malhotra’s house in an eyelet white dress from the Australian brand Daisy which we spotted on supermodel Bella Hadid last year.

The flirty number with a lace-up corset motif, scoop neckline, and cap sleeves made for quite an impressive outfit. Kapoor wore it with her favourite white sneakers, and went for a sling bag that complemented her outfit. Hair styled into natural waves, and a nude make-up palette rounded out her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid turned heads on the street wearing the same dress on her birthday. She opted for a pair of patterned zip-up knee-high boots to complement the monochromatic ensemble and wore her hair in a messy updo which, we feel, looked wonderful on her.

A pair of Jennifer Fisher silver hoop earrings and a black leather Christian Dior bag rounded off her look.