Ranveer Singh gives major retro vibes in oversized shades, layered pearl necklace

Ranveer Singh has been treating us to some fascinating sartorial experiments lately. And the king of quirk has done it again — we are talking about his latest look on Instagram.

In the pictures, the 36-year-old actor can be seen in a Gucci monogrammed striped jersey jacket and matching jogging pants. Ribbed trims and the signature web detail on the ensemble are particularly noteworthy.

Ditching a conventional look, Ranveer did not pair the jacket with any shirt. He ,instead, flauntEd his toned body through half-open zip. The actor accessorised the look with a layered pearl necklace and a pair of studs.

Giving us retro vibes, Ranveer also wore oversized shades with a white frame, matching it with a white Gucci headband.

“Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci,” the 83 actor captioned the post.

Do you know how much the attire costs? While the pants cost $1,550 (Rs 1,15,362.63) on the brand’s website, the jacket costs C$3,230 (Rs 1,91,372) on lyst.com.

Earlier, Ranveer turned heads in a blue jersey sweatshirt and pants, accessorised with chunky golden necklace. He also sported long hair and beard, channeling Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

