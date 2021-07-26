scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
Ranveer Singh gives major retro vibes in oversized shades, layered pearl necklace

"Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci," the 83 actor captioned the post

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2021 4:40:55 pm
ranveer singhRanveer Singh's offbeat sense of style needs no introduction. (Source: ranveersingh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh has been treating us to some fascinating sartorial experiments lately. And the king of quirk has done it again — we are talking about his latest look on Instagram.

In the pictures, the 36-year-old actor can be seen in a Gucci monogrammed striped jersey jacket and matching jogging pants. Ribbed trims and the signature web detail on the ensemble are particularly noteworthy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ditching a conventional look, Ranveer did not pair the jacket with any shirt. He ,instead, flauntEd his toned body through half-open zip. The actor accessorised the look with a layered pearl necklace and a pair of studs.

Also Read |Ranveer Singh brings velvet back in fashion; carries a sling bag at the airport

Giving us retro vibes, Ranveer also wore oversized shades with a white frame, matching it with a white Gucci headband.

“Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci,” the 83 actor captioned the post.

Do you know how much the attire costs? While the pants cost $1,550 (Rs 1,15,362.63) on the brand’s website, the jacket costs C$3,230 (Rs 1,91,372) on lyst.com.

Earlier, Ranveer turned heads in a blue jersey sweatshirt and pants, accessorised with chunky golden necklace. He also sported long hair and beard, channeling Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Which of these looks do you like?

