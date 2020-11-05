Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with his latest look; check it out here

Do you like his latest look? (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It is not every day that Ranveer Singh shares his looks on social media. So whenever he does, you can be sure of one thing — that he is bound to break the internet. After the longest time, the actor recently took to the ‘gram and shared a fuss-free yet super stylish look. Trust us, you can recreate it, too!

Check out some pictures below.

In the pictures, Ranveer can be seen keeping it comfortable in a baggy shirt featuring white stars teamed with a pair of loose black joggers. The look was completed with chunky sneakers with graphic prints on them.

Sporting a well-trimmed beard, Ranveer opted for a bucket hat, a sleek watch, sunglasses and a layered silver chain that lent a rugged vibe to the look.

It is no secret that the actor loves prints, and has never been afraid to go all out with them. Here’s all the proof you need: click here.

