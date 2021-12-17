Ranveer Singh in a Sabyasachi outfit only he can pull off; see pics

The king of flamboyant outfits is back for yet another strike, right after he delivered a memorable airport look with his wife, Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh, whose sartorial experiments know no limit, is one of the few actors in Bollywood who has dared to venture where most male actors haven’t. While much has been said about his eccentric sense of style, there can never be enough mentions of the theatrics of his outfits.

Recently, Singh shared one of his latest OOTDs wherein he was decked in a Sabyasachi outfit for 83 promotions. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Singh wore a shirt, trousers, and a coat in mismatched prints tied together with the Bengal Tiger Trophy belt from Sabyasachi Accessories.

His look was completed by a stunning pair of shoes by Christian Louboutin x Sabyasachi. He deftly complemented this daring boho look with a hat, a pair of vintage sunglasses, and one dangler earring. He shared the look on his Instagram with the caption, “Sabya, gotta love ya 😉”.

Most recently, Singh was seen in an a showstopping suit consisting an all-over signature Gucci monogram on the flared trousers and the blazer. He ditched the shirt for a red scarf around the neck and a matching hat for a luxe-cowboy look.

The vintage sunglasses and suede boots seamlessly fit into this bolder-than-thou ensemble. Singh captioned the post “Father, Son & House of _____ ❤️‍🔥” referring to the Ridley Scott-directed House of Gucci.

Following his fierce Yves Saint Laurent leopard print form-fitting jumper that he paired with red bell-bottom trousers for his airport look beside a monochrome-clad Padukone, the actor seems to be on a roll.

His next movie 83 is slated to release on December 24 this year.

