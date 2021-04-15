Ranveer Singh receives flak on social media for wearing heels in old photo

April 15, 2021 6:20:32 pm
Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly among the few male actors in B-town who do not shy away from sartorial experiments. We have seen him in quirky pants, skirts, and many OTT ensembles, breaking gender stereotypes each time.
While Ranveer’s androgynous looks have been appreciated by many, there have also been those who questioned his masculinity because of his fashion choices. This time, people took to social media to troll him for wearing heels in an old photoshoot for a magazine.
The picture that is now doing the rounds on social media is that of the 83 actor posing in black heels, from his photoshoot for Vogue in 2018.
The actor has lately been receiving flak from some social media users for his gender-fluid style statement.
In 2018, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav had told indianexpress.com in an interview about how the actor is always open to trying various ensembles. “He is not afraid of experimenting and is open to trying anything…When I am styling him, I don’t think of him as a man or woman. Nowhere does it say that certain colours are for certain people. Ranveer is open to anything and one gets to give creativity free reign with him.”
Here are some other instances when Ranveer challenged stereotypes in men’s fashion:
What do you think of Ranveer’s fashion sense?
