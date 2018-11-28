Ranveer Singh exudes elegance as he graces the cover of this magazine in a black outfit

Seems like all work and no play is Ranveer Singh’s favourite mantra. The newly-wedded actor is back to work and how. As if the wedding photos were not enough to swoon us over, the Bajirao Mastani star recently shot for the cover of Filmfare magazine’s December issue and looked dapper as ever.

Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, Singh was clad in a floral embroidered shirt teamed with a silver embroidered long black coat and a trouser, all from popular Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Giving accessories a complete miss, Singh carried off his look effortlessly. We think the outfit is a great choice to sport during the wedding season.

On another photo, the 33-year-old was seen in a monochrome checkered suit from the House of Sunil Mehra that was combined with a pair of funky black shoes from Louboutin.

Previously, we saw Singh and Padukone dancing away the night at a party thrown by the former’s sister Ritika Bhavnani in Mumbai. Staying true to his quirky style statement, Singh was spotted in a long silk, heavily embellished jacket designed by Manish Arora. However, it was the structured fluorescent sleeves of the jacket that stood out. The look was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali. We love the hairdo and dark-kohl eyes. Goes without saying that nobody but Singh could have pulled this look.

Arora, while sharing the photos on Instagram, captioned it as, “When my friend and one of the best actors in India asks me to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it’s been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it’s just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?”

We think Singh nailed the photoshoot.