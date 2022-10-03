scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh is the latest celeb to wear Valentino ‘Pink PP’ collection; check it out

The 'Padmaavat' actor wore the ensemble to an event in Mumbai on Friday. He, however, is not the first Indian celebrity to wear Piccioli's 'PP Pink'

Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh news, Ranveer Singh fashion, Ranveer Singh wearing Maison Valentino, Ranveer Singh in Pierpaolo Piccioli Pantone colour 'Pink PP', celeb fashion, indian express newsThe actor was recently seen attending an event in Mumbai, wherein he aced the colour. (Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh deserves an invite to all the major fashion events of the world, because he is simply killing it with his style. The actor recently shared a few pictures in which he was dripping in fuchsia pink from head to toe, giving us major ‘Barbiecore‘ vibes.

Ranveer’s outfit — supposedly a Maison Valentino-Pierpaolo Piccioli’s custom Pantone colour ‘Pink PP’ — comprised an oversized buttoned jacket, underneath which he wore a round-neck t-shirt with a comfort fit.

Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh news, Ranveer Singh fashion, Ranveer Singh wearing Maison Valentino, Ranveer Singh in Pierpaolo Piccioli Pantone colour 'Pink PP', celeb fashion, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh

He also wore a pair of matching pants and sneakers that were in the same colour shade. The pants had a loose, flared-up bottom and the actor seemed to enjoy this look. He was seen throwing his hands up in the photos and grinning from ear-to-ear.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The ‘Padmaavat‘ actor wore the ensemble to an event in Mumbai on Friday. He, however, is not the first Indian celebrity to wear Piccioli’s ‘PP Pink’.

Prior to this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was photographed in an all-pink ensemble from Maison Valentino at the Cannes Film Festival. It comprised a hot pink blazer worn over a matching shirt and tailored pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala, too, had aced a Maison Valentino look for her Cannes appearance, wearing a hot pink mini dress teamed with matching tights and block heels, keeping her look experimental.

Ranveer’s outfit, however, reminded us of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘ actor Sebastian Stan’s attire that he wore to the Met Gala red carpet this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

What do you think of this look?

