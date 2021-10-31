Diwali fashion: Ranveer Singh ushers in ‘Sherwani SZN’

The festive season is upon us. What better way to prepare for it than to take styling tips from celebrities? Ranveer Singh was recently spotted looking dapper in a black sherwani giving the perfect Diwali look. The actor wore an intricately-embroidered black sherwani. The outfit was sharp, festive and very un-Ranveer Singh like, if we may say so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Singh is known for his outlandish sartorial style and over the years, has perfected it. So in case you want to stand out in the crowd, you can imitate his other looks. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

What do you think of his looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!