Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s airport outfits make for a contrast we didn’t know we needed

This morning, a very fashion forward statement was made at the Mumbai airport by none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

While Deepika’s airport looks have always been on point — comfortable, casual, and athleisure-leaning — Ranveer keeps his fans on their toes with his OOTDs. He has proven time and again that there simply isn’t a look, no matter how sparkly and flamboyant, that the Gully Boy star can’t pull off with style. This time was no different.

While the Piku actor opted for a chic and minimal black and white ensemble — a jumper and a midi skirt — paired with black boots and a black tote bag, the Simmba star took his signature maximalist route.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer opted for contrasting outfits for their airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer opted for contrasting outfits for their airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer opted for bright red bell bottom pants, à la ’80s Bollywood style, and took the colour play further with a form-fitting yellow jumper in leopard print. The actor, who loves his sling bags, carried one in black and opted for a pair of red retro sunglasses from his impressive collection. His black boots were the only element in his outfit that can be termed ‘simple’.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actors, who have often spoken about their contrasting sartorial choices, sure know how to have fun with their looks. While most celeb couples opt to twin with their significant other, Padukone and Singh aren’t ones to play by the rules, evidently.

The couple will be seen together onscreen in Kabir Khan-directed 83, scheduled to release on Dec 24, 2021.

