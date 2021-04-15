Ranveer and Deepika twin at the airport, give major couple fashion goals

April 15, 2021 1:20:42 pm
Whenever Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spotted at the airport, it is no less than a fashion extravaganza. Always keeping their style game on point, the couple gives major fashion goals. It was no different this time when they were spotted leaving Mumbai Wednesday night. But this time, they took their look a notch higher by opting for twinning outfits!
Take a look at the pictures below.
Both were seen in oversized white shirts styled with black lowers and blue denim jackets. Ranveer styled his look with a basic silver chain and rectangular sunglasses. Suede calf brown boots completed the look.
The Piku actor, on the other hand, styled her button-down shirt with a Fendi handbag and ankle-length boots. She kept it simple and tied her hair in a bun.
We absolutely love the look. Not only is it super trendy but also high on comfort. But you can always amp up your look by teaming your denim jackets with accessories.
Prior to this, Ranveer was spotted at the airport in a printed Hawaiian shirt with black pants, take a look here.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-